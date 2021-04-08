Brunei holds ADSOM+ WG via virtual format

The meeting witnessed the participation of heads of ADSOM+ WG of ASEAN member states, the ASEAN Secretariat, and partner countries, including Russia, China, the U.S., Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand and India.
Lt. Gen. Vu Chien Thang, Director of the Department of Foreign Relations under the Vietnamese Defense Ministry, led a delegation to attend the meeting.
At the event, participants were updated on activities of the experts' working groups (EWGs) of the 14th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM+) on humanitarian aid and disaster relief, marine security, military medicine, counter-terrorism, peacekeeping operations, humanitarian mine action and cyber security.
They also exchanged views on a joint draft statement of the eighth ADMM+ and agreed on the dates and agendas of the ASEAN Defense Senior Officials' Meeting Plus and the eighth ADMM+.
On this occasion, the Bruneian side also provided updates on relevant activities and events within the ADMM+ framework in 2021.
Translated by Trung Thanh
