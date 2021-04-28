Border control to be tightened to prevent the spread of COVID-19

At the meeting, Vice Chairman of the An Giang provincial People's Committee Le Van Phuoc said that An Giang has recorded three imported COVID-19 cases from Cambodia as of April 24.
Under the directions of the Prime Minister, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, and the Ministry of Health, the province took drastic measures, and further intensified border surveillance to prevent COVID-19 patients from entering the province.
Particularly, the provincial Border Guard Command closely coordinated with the provincial Military Command, the police force, and relevant units to intensify border management and protection, inspect the task performance of anti-COVID-19 forces at border checkpoints, especially trails, open paths, and tracks while tightly controlling illegal border crossing.
At present, the province operates 200 border management teams at fixed and mobile checkpoints along the borderline and at border gates to both prevent illegal immigration and control the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Deputy Minister of Health hailed the tireless efforts of An Giang province in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also, the province's leaders at all levels should strictly manage illegal border crossings and ask local people to follow the Ministry of Health's 5K message.
* On the same day, another mission, led by Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen, inspected COVID-19 prevention and control at the concentrated quarantine area in Ba Ria – Vung Tau province, and worked with the provincial People's Committee on immigration management and quarantine measures.
Speaking at the meeting, Tuyen praised the efforts of the province in managing immigration and quarantining people, especially foreign experts entering the province.
He also asked the provincial Department of Health to detect and prevent illegal border crossings and imported COVID-19 cases to curb the spread of the pandemic into the community.
Translated by Quynh Oanh
