Book donation programme celebrates Việt Nam Book Day

Representatives from Hansae Co,.Ltd and the Đà Nẵng Department of Education and Training at a ceremony on Friday (April 23) kick off a programme that will donate 9,600 children's books to primary schools in Đà Nẵng. — Photo courtesy of the company

HCM CITY — The HansaeYes24 Foundation will 9,600 children's books to primary schools in Đà Nẵng City under its annual book donation programme to celebrate Việt Nam Book Day on April 21.

Books on various subjects like history, science, literature, culture and children's stories are being delivered to 96 primary schools in Đà Nẵng City this month. Bookshelves are also being given to schools for their libraries.

The programme, with a cost of nearly VNĐ300 million (US$13,000), aims to foster the love of reading and raise awareness about the importance of reading for school-aged children.

As many as 40,000 books have been given to primary schools in HCM City since the programme was launched by the South Korea-based Hansae Co, Ltd in coordination with the HCM City's Department of Education and Training in 2017.

This is the first time the programme has gifted books to schools in Đà Nẵng. —VNS