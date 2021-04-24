Beach football teams to duke it out in Huda tournament

THỪA THIÊN-HUẾ — A total of 112 beach football teams from seven provinces and cities of Đà Nẵng, Quảng Nam, Thừa Thiên-Huế, Quảng Trị, Hà Tĩnh and Nghệ An will compete in the qualifiers of the Beach Soccer Huda 2021 tournament from April 25 through June 6.
The event's organiser, Carlsberg Việt Nam, said teams will play at the most pristine beaches in central Việt Nam to qualify for one of seven berths for the final round on June 13.
Teams, fans and families will also enjoy a fun beach fest with music performance, cuisines and entertainment during the qualifiers through the month with the participation of Binz, Justatee, Da Lab, Issac, Dj Minh Trí, Mia and DJ Trang Moon.
A total of VNĐ800 million (US$34,700) in prizes will be dished out during the tournament.
Organisers will announce the host of the final round after the qualifiers.
According to the Việt Nam Football Federation, the tournament will help the federation find players for young national teams in the future.
It said the annual beach football tournament attracts about 10,000 fans for a football and music fest alongside other sports activities such as beach volleyball, surfing, boat paddling and yoga practice, besides camp bonfires, food courts and shopping on the beach in the summer. — VNS
