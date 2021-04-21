Bamboo Airways sponsors national football, futsal teams

Accordingly, Bamboo Airways will provide five-star transportation services for Vietnamese men's and women's football teams, U22 and U23 squads, Olympic team, national men's and women's futsal teams, U18,U19 and U20 national teams, U15, U16 and U17 national teams, and U20 national futsal team during 2021-2024.

VFF Vice President Tran Quoc Tuan said that support from the sponsors, including Bamboo Airways, plays an important role in improving training quality for the national teams, particularly when they are going to play at the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers in the UAE, AFF Suzuki Cup 2021, 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers, and Sea Games 31, among others.

The VFF believed that Bamboo Airways will help the Vietnamese teams travel easily when attending domestic and international tournaments, he said.

Meanwhile, Bamboo Airways General Director Dang Tat Thang said that his carrier pledged the best policies for the teams so that they can fully focus on the tournaments.

Apart from the national squads, Bamboo Airways will also transport other football clubs such as Hanoi FC, HCM City FC and Thanh Hoa FC. It is also the main sponsor of the National Cup.

Source: VNA