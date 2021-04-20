Bamboo Airways becomes national teams’ transporter

Football

VFF General Secretary Lê Hoài Anh (right) and Bamboo Airways Deputy General Director Bùi Quang Dũng at the signing ceremony in Hà Nội on Monday. Photo courtesy of VFF

HÀ NỘI — Bamboo Airways has become the official transporter for Việt Nam's national football and futsal teams.

The airline signed a deal with the Việt Nam Football Federation in Hà Nội on Monday.

The men's and women's national teams, futsal squads as well as national youth teams will be taken to all games, competitions and training camps onboard Bamboo flights.

Players and team staff will be given priority check-ins and oversized luggage will be allowed to transport training equipment.

The first flight under the new deal will take the men's national team to the UAE in June for the 2022 World Cup qualifier.

Other tournaments this year are the AFF Cup, the Asian U23 qualifier and the 31st SEA Games.

"The support of sponsors including Bamboo Airways plays a key role in improving the quality of teams' training and competitions," said VFF Vice President Trần Quốc Tuấn.

Bamboo Airways General Director Đặng Tất Thắng said the company was proud to be the special partner that serves teams who are national representatives in tournaments.

Apart from national squads, Bamboo Airways also transport other football clubs such as Hà Nội FC, HCM City FC and Thanh Hóa FC. It is also the main sponsorship of the National Cup. VNS