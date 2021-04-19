Bac Giang students enjoy book festival

During the day, the participants had a chance to get access to a number of books, exchange with speakers and representatives from publishers, ambassadors of reading culture. They shared knowledge and skills on building reading culture and experience in acquiring more knowledge from books.

They also competed in a speaking contest "Meaningful book-key for future" and played games based on knowledge of books and enjoyed other interesting activities.

Speaking at the event, Nguyen Tuong Lam, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and Permanent Deputy Head of the Vietnam Youth Federation Central Committee, said that the event included a series of programs with such highlights as debut of book-reading clubs, exchanges with speakers and authors, book discussions and book exchange.

"Via these programs, we hope youths will have a habit of reading books. Reading books is very beneficial as it can help them acquire more knowledge and skills, foster their dreams and goals of life, and strive for a better future. With basic knowledge and skills, they can feel confident in life," Lam said.

At the festive day, the organizers handed over a friendly reading space, worth VND 50 million, to the aforementioned school, and ten scholarships, each worth VND 10 million, to disadvantaged ethnic minority students with good academic records.

Translated by Mai Huong