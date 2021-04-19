Ba Ria-Vung Tau economy grows in Q1

Speaking at a recent meeting to review the socio-economic development for the quarter, Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Thi Yen said key economic sectors achieved growth during the quarter.
The province achieved the dual goal of containing COVID-19 while ensuring economic growth, she said.
So its revenues rose by 6.7 percent to more than 22 trillion VND (953.46 million USD), she said.
Industrial production value excluding oil and gas rose by 7.3 percent year-on-year.
The value of port services jumped by 9.6 percent.
The province speeded up work on some crucial transport projects to facilitate connectivity to the Cai Mep-Thi Vai port complex in Phu My town.
The tourism sector saw a robust recovery, with the number of visitors in the first quarter doubling from a year ago to 1.8 million.
In the second quarter, the province plans to focus on improving its business climate and competitiveness to attract foreign investment.
Source: VNA
