Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu economy grows in 1st quarter

Thùy Vân Beach in Vũng Tàu City. The number of visitors to Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province in the first quarter doubled from a year earlier to 1.8 million. VNA/VNS Photo Duy Khương

HCM CITY — Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu managed to achieve positive economic growth in the first quarter of 2021 driven by a surge in industrial production, port services and domestic travel.

Speaking at a meeting held on Friday to review the socio-economic development for the quarter, deputy secretary of the provincial Party Committee, Nguyễn Thị Yến, said key economic sectors achieved growth during the quarter.

The province achieved the dual goal of containing COVID-19 while ensuring economic growth, she said.

So its revenues rose by 6.7 per cent to more than VNĐ22 trillion (US$953.46 million), she said.

Industrial production value excluding oil and gas rose by 7.3 per cent year-on-year.

The value of port services jumped by 9.6 per cent.

The province speeded up work on some crucial transport projects to facilitate connectivity to the Cái Mép-Thị Vải port complex in Phú Mỹ Town.

The tourism sector saw a robust recovery, with the number of visitors in the first quarter doubling from a year ago to 1.8 million.

In the second quarter, the province plans to focus on improving its business climate and competitiveness to attract foreign investment. —VNS