Automobile firms report sales growth in March

Automobiles manufactured in Ford’s Hải Dương plant. Ford Vietnam's sales in the first quarter of 2021 rose 52 per cent against the same period last year. VNA/VNS Photo Trần Việt

HÀ NỘI — Automobile manufacturers reported growth in sales in March.

Ford Vietnam's sales in the first quarter of 2021 rose 52 per cent against the same period last year, equivalent to 5,914 vehicles delivered to customers.

The company's General Director Phạm Văn Dũng said the automaker's sales maintained growth thanks to leading products, particularly sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and commercial ones, despite a period of business stagnation in the domestic auto market and adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Q1, Ford Vietnam's sales of Everest SUVs recorded a year-on-year surge of 49 per cent, with 1,459 vehicles sold. In March alone, the number of delivered vehicles hit 817, leading the mid-size SUV segment with more than 50 per cent of the market share.

In addition, Ford Ranger maintained its lead among the country's pickups, accounting for nearly 75 per cent of the market. Some 2,170 cars sold in March brought the total count to 3,873 in Q1, doubling the figure of the same period last year.

The sales of Ford Transit continued to come first among commercial vehicles, posting a year-on-year rise of 33 per cent in March and bringing the figure since the start of the year to 184.

Honda Vietnam also reported increases of 17.3 per cent and 94.1 per cent in its sales of motorbikes and automobiles in March, respectively, compared to the previous month.

It sold 150,068 motorbikes during the month.

Wave Alpha was the bestseller, with 17,685 units sold, or 11.8 per cent of the total, while Vision was its most popular scooter, with 36,679 units delivered to customers, or 24.4 per cent.

Honda Vietnam also exported 28,318 motorbikes to different markets.

A total of 2,486 automobiles, meanwhile, were handed over to customers.

Honda City was the most sought-after model, with 1,182 vehicles delivered in the month, accounting for 47.5 per cent of the total sales.

In the first quarter of 2021, the company sold 25,910 cars of different types, an annual drop of 12.8 per cent. — VNS