ASEAN navies promote mutual understanding, trust

Present at the event were delegates from ASEAN Navies and the Lao People's Armed Forces.

In his speech, Rear Admiral Luong informed that this program was initiated by the Vietnamese delegation and approved at the 14th ASEAN Naval Chiefs' Meeting (ANCM-14) last November. The program aims to create an opportunity for ASEAN naval officers to exchange knowledge, learn experience in different specialized fields of mutual concern.

It also helps boost mutual understanding and trust among participants, as well as improve teamwork capability and coordination in addressing common navigation security challenges. On the basis of consensus, delegates at the ANCM-14 suggested that the Vietnam People's Navy host a meeting of the working group of the program to discuss the organization of this program in the coming time.

At the event, delegates focused their discussion on the number of participants, training fields, and the place where the ANTEEP will take place.

The Vietnamese naval officer emphasized that the successful organization of this virtual meeting amid the complicated developments in the COVID-19 pandemic once again confirmed the strong determination of ASEAN Navies to overcome difficulties, and their strong commitments to enhancing their cooperation, contributing to maintaining a peaceful and stable sea environment in the region.

Translated by Mai Huong