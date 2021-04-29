ASEAN navies promote mutual understanding, trust

Present at the event were delegates from ASEAN Navies and the Lao People's Armed Forces.
In his speech, Rear Admiral Luong informed that this program was initiated by the Vietnamese delegation and approved at the 14th ASEAN Naval Chiefs' Meeting (ANCM-14) last November. The program aims to create an opportunity for ASEAN naval officers to exchange knowledge, learn experience in different specialized fields of mutual concern.
It also helps boost mutual understanding and trust among participants, as well as improve teamwork capability and coordination in addressing common navigation security challenges. On the basis of consensus, delegates at the ANCM-14 suggested that the Vietnam People's Navy host a meeting of the working group of the program to discuss the organization of this program in the coming time.
At the event, delegates focused their discussion on the number of participants, training fields, and the place where the ANTEEP will take place.
The Vietnamese naval officer emphasized that the successful organization of this virtual meeting amid the complicated developments in the COVID-19 pandemic once again confirmed the strong determination of ASEAN Navies to overcome difficulties, and their strong commitments to enhancing their cooperation, contributing to maintaining a peaceful and stable sea environment in the region.
Translated by Mai Huong
- ASEAN-Australia forum held online
- Vietnam joins 32nd ASEAN – Australia Forum
- Vietnam helps ASEAN battle the COVID-19 pandemic
- VN, Azerbaijan prioritise mutual co-operation, ambassador says
- False claim: Biden revealed identities of Navy SEAL Team Six
- 'Being thin consumed my life': Malin Andersson shares powerful post about her eating disorder as she continues to promote body confidence
- Indian Army Major Suman Gawani, Brazilian Navy officer share UN military gender award for women peacekeepers
- Speech by H.E. Li Keqiang, Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, at Special ASEAN Plus Three Summit on COVID-19
- Việt Nam helps ASEAN battle the COVID-19 pandemic
- Australian businessman calls for trust, respect, understanding in relations with China
- Blame our brainwashed leaders for non-promotion of Nigerian substitutes – Rev. Fr. Adodo
- Understanding the Links Between Personality and Happiness
ASEAN navies promote mutual understanding, trust have 336 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 29, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.