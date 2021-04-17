ASEAN leaders announce plan for in-person special summit on Myanmar situation

Myanmar police tightened security in Hlaingthaya, Yangon in March 2021. — AFP/VNA Photo

JAKARTA — Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will convene a meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia on April 24 to discuss efforts in building the ASEAN Community, external relations and regional issues, including the crisis in Myanmar.

Plans for the meeting have been in the works. Earlier on April 16, regional news sources revealed that leaders of 10 ASEAN members, including Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services of Myanmar Sen. Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, are to attend the meeting.

The meeting was advocated by host Indonesia and its Minister for Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi in the past few weeks, with support from Malaysia, Brunei, Singapore and the Philippines.

Cambodian AKP news agency on April 16 reported that Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen has confirmed his attendance.

Brunei, which currently holds the rotating Chairmanship of ASEAN, showed its support for the meeting to discuss the situation in Myanmar.

According to a joint statement issued following a meeting between Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah and Prime Minister of Malaysia Muhyiddin Yassin, ministers and high-ranking officials of the two countries have been asked to prepare for the meeting held at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta.

The statement also expressed concern for the deteriorating situation inside the country, and "urged all parties to refrain from instigating further violence, and for all sides to immediately exercise utmost restraint and flexibility." — VNS