Art shows celebrate national holiday

HCM CITY — A special concert featuring Vietnamese music and songs will be staged by veteran and young artists of leading art troupes in HCM City today.

The event, Bản Hùng Ca Của Mùa Xuân Đại Thắng (The Heroic Song of the Victory Spring), celebrates the 46th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification on April 30.

It will feature more than 100 performers in music and theatre.

Revolutionary songs by famous composers Trần Hoàn, Hoàng Vân and Phan Huỳnh Điểu will be highlighted.

Folk songs in praise of the country and soldiers will be performed by pop stars Cẩm Ly and Hiền Thục.

Contemporary dances featuring HCM City and its history and culture in different periods will be also included.

People's Artist Thanh Ngân and Meritorious Artist Trọng Phúc will introduce tài tử music — a part of the region's traditional music that began 100 years ago — at the event. Their performance will depict the daily life of southern farmers who have worked hard to develop their land and wealth.

"Our show, Bản Hùng Ca Của Mùa Xuân Đại Thắng , will tell the stories of Vietnamese people, the country's history, culture and lifestyle," People's Artist Ngân, who has 20 years of experience in cải lương (reformed opera), said.

"Our artists will introduce a truly unique style of Vietnamese art."

"We have worked hard for several weeks and spent a lot on beautiful clothes and accessories suited to the show's theme," she added.

Bản Hùng Ca Của Mùa Xuân Đại Thắng will begin at 8pm today at the Nguyễn Huệ Pedestrian Street in District 1.

HCM City is also opening two exhibitions featuring photos and sculptures to serve city people during the national holiday.

The sculpture exhibition of 73 works by 52 artists from the city and southern provinces is on display at the HCM City Fine Arts Museum, 97 Phó Đức Chính Street, District 1.

Most of the sculptures are in stone, metal, bronze and composite. The works highlight southern people and their challenges in life today.

The photo exhibition at Nguyễn Huệ Pedestrian Street, called Tự Hào Một Dải Biên Cương (Proundly Our Country), features 196 works highlighting outstanding economic, social and economic achievements of HCM Ctiy.

Many photos feature the country's seas and islands.

Both events will run through May 9. — VNS