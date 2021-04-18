Art program celebrates Ethnic Group Cultural Day

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung said cultural development is viewed as one of the most important factors to ensure the country's sustainable growth.
The Party and State have issued various policies on cultural development, including the conservation and development of traditional cultural identities, he added.
Hung voiced a belief that traditional cultural values of 54 ethnic groups will continue to be upheld and developed, becoming an endless source of resources and a driver of the sustainable development of the country.
The opening ceremony of the program featured a bronze drum performance and dances reflecting the typical cultural traits in the era of Van Lang and Au Lac.
The show also introduced the country’s intangible cultural heritages which have received UNESCO's recognition over the recent past, including xoan singing, quan ho (love duet singing) and ca tru (ceremonial singing), along with the cultural heritages of minority ethnic groups residing in remote areas such as folk melodies, dances and rituals.
The Vietnam Ethnic Group Cultural Day is celebrated on April 19 annually to honor cultural values of ethnic groups and Vietnam's cultural diversity.
Source: VNA
