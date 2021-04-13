Army Academy asked to continue renewing its training programs

Having visited the academy, the Deputy Defense Minister praised its achievements in the first six months of 2017. Accordingly, the
During the inspection, General Don also asked the academy to continue renewing training methods and contents with the focus on enriching cadets' specialized and practical knowledge through field trips and exercises and raising the quality of instructors.
Agreeing on a logical plan for the upgrading and construction of lecture halls and accommodation to meet the long-term demand for officers, he said, in short-term, the academy should prioritize the repairing and upgrading of the downgraded facilities and the construction of essential projects to meet the officers' daily and study demands.
