Archival book on outer space journey published

The event was part of the activities to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam-Soviet Union/Russian diplomatic ties and the 40th anniversary of the spaceflight by the Soviet Union's cosmonaut Viktor Gorbatko and Vietnamese pilot Pham Tuan.

Since the two countries established their diplomatic ties 70 years ago, Vietnam and the Soviet Union/Russia have signed a number of cooperation agreements, treaties, and conventions in the fields of economy, trade, culture, and aeronautics and space. In 1980, the Soviet Union's cosmonaut Viktor Gorbatko and Vietnamese pilot Pham Tuan went to space on the Russian Soyuz-37 spacecraft and returned safely. This is seen as an historic event.

Following the Cooperation Plan in the 2019-2022 period, the State Records and Archives Department and the Federal Archival Agency of Russia co-published a three-part book about the spaceflight.

Translated by Song Anh