An Giang looks to attract five FDI projects in 2021

It also aimed to put at least 50 percent of all licensed projects into operation.
Considering agriculture as its economic pillar, and services, tourism, and industry as key drivers for development, An Giang will focus on shifting from agriculture to industry, commerce, and services; improving the quality and value of the agriculture, services, and tourism sectors; bolstering the competitiveness of economic entities; and promoting the development of sectors that help improve both people's income and State budget revenue.
It hopes to attract at least five hi-tech agriculture projects worth 2 trillion VND and 10 projects in tourism, infrastructure, commerce, and services totalling at least 3 trillion VND.
To that end, the province has planned three online investment promotion conferences with European countries, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, the US, Israel, Thailand, and Singapore to push international cooperation and call for investment in hi-tech agriculture, logistics, industrial infrastructure, and supporting industries.
Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Le Van Phuoc said local authorities will give priority to projects using advanced and clean technologies and modern management models and those connecting to global production and supply chains.
An Giang attracted 49 projects last year with total registered capital of nearly 9.9 trillion VND.
Nguyen Thanh Binh, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, said the province will pay attention to completing the building of a database for investment promotion activities and accelerating administrative reform, making it easier for investors to find investment information.
Source: VNA
- Pentagon’s list of military projects gives no hint of which ones will lose out to Trump’s border wall
- Detroit’s Famous Heidelberg Project Goes to the Beach
- Underwater mountains could be discovered by project mapping sea floor
- UPS Considers In-Home Health Services With US Vaccine Project
- "Femme Fatale effect": Attractive businesswomen perceived as less trustworthy
- £21m project - yet Burns Cottage now in danger
- 17 things we're looking forward to in 2017
- Alexander Skarsgård Times Two: ‘The Aftermath’ & ‘The Hummingbird Project’ – Specialty B.O. Preview
- Inside Hollywood's retirement home, where stars look after their own
- Children's Museum of Evansville eyes outdoor play space, updated look
- Looking for a job in Rochester? Here are the employers looking for you
- Africa is attracting ever more interest from powers elsewhere
An Giang looks to attract five FDI projects in 2021 have 366 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 14, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.