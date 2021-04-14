An Giang looks to attract five FDI projects in 2021

It also aimed to put at least 50 percent of all licensed projects into operation.

Considering agriculture as its economic pillar, and services, tourism, and industry as key drivers for development, An Giang will focus on shifting from agriculture to industry, commerce, and services; improving the quality and value of the agriculture, services, and tourism sectors; bolstering the competitiveness of economic entities; and promoting the development of sectors that help improve both people's income and State budget revenue.

It hopes to attract at least five hi-tech agriculture projects worth 2 trillion VND and 10 projects in tourism, infrastructure, commerce, and services totalling at least 3 trillion VND.

To that end, the province has planned three online investment promotion conferences with European countries, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, the US, Israel, Thailand, and Singapore to push international cooperation and call for investment in hi-tech agriculture, logistics, industrial infrastructure, and supporting industries.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Le Van Phuoc said local authorities will give priority to projects using advanced and clean technologies and modern management models and those connecting to global production and supply chains.

An Giang attracted 49 projects last year with total registered capital of nearly 9.9 trillion VND.

Nguyen Thanh Binh, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, said the province will pay attention to completing the building of a database for investment promotion activities and accelerating administrative reform, making it easier for investors to find investment information.

