Airlines entitled to refuse passengers without health declarations

Carriers have to bear legal responsibility in case passengers board their airplanes without making the declarations.

Passengers must complete the health declarations at https://tokhaiyte.vn or through the Vietnam Health Declaration application.

Besides, airlines should arrange staff at check-in kiosks at terminals to support passengers in the e-health declaration procedure, the CAAV said in its documents recently sent to competent authorities.

They should join hands with airports nationwide to inform passengers of the mandatory declaration through passenger information systems, posters and panels at easy-to-see places in airports.

Especially, the CAAV asked airports to disseminate the policy to foreign airlines operating in Vietnam.

Source: VNA