100 artists to celebrate beauty of Vietnamese theatre

Cải lương star Thanh Ngân of HCM City will introduce tài tử music at Hội Tụ Tinh Hoa Nghệ Thuật Việt (The Beauty of Vietnamese Theatre) show in HCM City on April 26. The event celebrates the 46th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification on April 30. Photo courtesy of HCM City Theatre Artists' Organisation

HCM CITY – A special show featuring the Vietnamese theatre will be staged by veteran and young artists of leading art troupes in HCM City on April 26.

The event, Hội Tụ Tinh Hoa Nghệ Thuật Việt (The Beauty of Vietnamese Theatre), celebrates the 46th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification on April 30.

It will feature more than 100 performers in different genres of traditional theatre, such as cải lương (reformed opera) of the South, tuồng (classical drama) of the Central, and chèo (traditional opera) of the North.

Young talents of the Huế Theatre of Music and Singing, HCM City Hát Bội Theatre and Trần Hữu Trang Cải Lương Theatre will be included.

Highlighted performances will include ca trù (ceremonial singing), quan họ (love dual singing), tài tử (southern folk music) and nhã nhạc (royal ceremonial music), which were all recognised as an intangible heritage of humanity by UNESCO.

"Artists of the show Hội Tụ Tinh Hoa Nghệ Thuật Việt will use their art to tell the stories of Vietnamese people, the country's history, culture and lifestyle," People's Artist Trịnh Thuý Mùi, chairwoman of the Việt Nam Theatre Artists' Association, the event's organiser, said.

Cải lương stars Thanh Ngân and Trọng Phúc of HCM City will introduce tài tử music at the event. Their performance will depict the daily life of southern farmers who have worked hard to develop their land prosperity and wealth.

Tài tử is a part of the region's traditional music that began 100 years ago. The art is considered the prototype for vọng cổ (nostalgic tunes) and cải lương of the South.

The music is associated with farmers who sing while working in the fields or relaxing at the end of a hard day. Tài tử songs are often performed at traditional festivals, and wedding and death anniversary events in the region. It was recognised as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 2013.

"We have worked hard for several weeks and spent a lot on beautiful clothes and accessories suited to the show's theme. Sound and light effects are also used to highlight our art," said the show's director-producer Trần Ngọc Giàu.

People's Artist Giàu said the show's concept will help audiences learn more about Vietnamese culture and theatre.

Hội Tụ Tinh Hoa Nghệ Thuật Việt will begin at 8pm on Monday, April 26, at the HCM City Opera House, 7 Lam Sơn Square, District 1. VNS