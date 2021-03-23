Youth are backbone of nation: Party chief

An art performance at the event to mark the 90th founding anniversary of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union . — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary and State President Nguyễn Phú Trọng highlighted the important role of young people in national development while attending a ceremony marking the 90th founding anniversary (March 26) of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU).

The event held on Tuesday in Hà Nội also saw the participation of Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, high-ranking officials and former officials of the Party and the State, former youth union secretaries and more than 1,000 current members of the HCYU.

"The youth are an important part of the nation and the backbone of the country. If the youth are strong, the nation will be strong. In the strength of the nation, there is the power of the youth," Trọng said.

Trọng praised generations of young people for their contributions to national liberation and safeguarding during the wars and today's national development.

The HCYU has mobilised young people across the country to take part in a number of activities including educating children and adolescents, building firm and transparent Party committees and political system, he said.

"Millions of excellent young people have been admitted to the HCYU. Tens of thousands of youth union members have become Communist Party members. Youth union officials have become the young officials of Party committees, authorities and organisations at various levels," he said.

He urged young people to continue to take pioneering roles in studying, working, contributing to the country's development to live up to the expectations of the Party, late President Hồ Chí Minh and society.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc presented the Hồ Chí Minh Order to the HCYU. This is the third time the organisation has been awarded this order.

First Secretary of the HCYU Central Committee Nguyễn Anh Tuấn said from only eight members in the early days, the organisation had been expanded through various stages and become a firm organisation of more than 6.2 million members now. The HCYU's development had met urgent requirements of the youth movement.

The HCYU had promoted relations with international youth organisations, enhancing Vietnamese youth's status in the global arena, he said.

He said the HCYU would focus on educating young people with moral lessons and civilised lifestyles, encourage positive movements in their communities.

Every young person will be equipped with knowledge and skills to be able to prevent and fight against toxic information, he said, adding that the youth union would protect the legitimate rights of young people, especially children and those living under disadvantaged circumstances in order not to leave anyone behind. — VNS