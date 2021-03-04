Windsor Plaza offers special deals

HCM CITY– Windsor Plaza Hotel in HCM City has celebrated the arrival of Spring with exceptional deals and special events at its restaurants through March.
Kicking off the season, you can enjoy magnificent savings on Saigon’s favourite buffet at Café Central An Dong with up to 50 percent off when purchasing tickets online at flashsale.cafecentral.vn.
Available March 1-5, each day presents a limited number of tickets for dining on a future date, so book quickly before tickets sell out.
Then on March 8, the hotel will offer a special deal on International Women’s Day with a grand celebration for the family.
At Café Central An Dong gather around a dinner buffet of regional and international favourites alongside fresh seafood and an array of decadent desserts, while each woman receives one free gift.
From 6pm to 9:30pm, head to the Top of The Town rooftop restaurant & bar for the Women’s Day Retro Night filled with nostalgic fun featuring live music in bossa nova style alongside finger food and free flowing German beer. Priced at just VNĐ450,000 net per adult.
And at Ngan Dinh restaurant, delight in authentic Cantonese cuisine and enjoy one complimentary bird’s nest dessert for each woman during dinner.
Windsor Plaza Hotel is located at 18 An Dương Vương Street in HCM City’s District 5. For reservations, call (028) 3833 6688 or visit windsorplazahotel.com – VNS
