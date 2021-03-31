What is the formula for success for luxury condominium project The Marq?

Location has always been the most important factor for property investors, golden advice by Donald Trump. However, for Vietnamese investors, the reputation of the developers and classy amenities are two equally important factors that add significant values. The Marq – one of the rare projects offering a combination of these three desirable factors – is attracting the attention of both investors and home buyers.

Location, location, and location

You can change the exterior and interior of the property, but the one thing you cannot change is the property’s location. Prime location properties are known to command better selling price for their ever-increasing value in both leasing prospects and capital gains.

With a prime location in the centre of District 1, on the desired corner of Nguyen Dinh Chieu street and Mac Dinh Chi street, in close proximity to consulate general offices, iconic landmark buildings, popular business and shopping destinations – The Marq is a rare project having fully gained its required legal documents. In the context of limited supply due to the scarcity of land bank in the city centre, especially District 1, causing property prices in this area to continuously increase, The Marq is on track to become a "honeypot" for sophisticated investors. With a price increase at 10% year-on-year, especially in the core area of the city (according to CBRE’s report), the luxury real estate segment in the CBD is drawing in buy-to-let investors and owner-occupiers alike thanks to its reasonable appreciation potential and stable rental yield .

The Marq – Refined Luxury Living

The Reputation of Hongkong Land

Besides the timeless value of prime CBD location, The Marq gives great confidence to investors with Hongkong Land's proven track-record across Asia. With over 130 years of experience in the field of investment, management and development of real estate, Hongkong Land currently owns and manages more than 850,000 m2 of prime office and luxury retail property in key Asian cities, principally in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Beijing. The Group also has a number of high quality residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects in cities across Greater China and Southeast Asia.

The Marq is not only a luxury apartment project that exemplifies the standardised qualities of Hongkong Land in Viet Nam, but also an architectural marvel by the most reputable partners in the region. From the most sought-after contractors in Viet Nam – Coteccons, to world-renowned architectural brand – P&T Group. The decor was spearheaded by award-winning interior design firm PTang Studio, while landscape des ign was done by the most famous in this field – Ecoplan Asia. Others that cannot go without mention include Arup – a structural consultant, Aurecon – a specialised infrastructure/M&E/Fire protection consultant, and Savills – a regionally famous real estate managing company. With the reputation of the developer and wholehearted commitment of its partners, The Marq is exceeding every expectation and planning new show units right at the project site in mid-April 2021.

A true luxury living space with classy amenities

Compared to many projects in the market, The Marq is handed over to homebuyers with soaring ceiling height of 3.2m, even up to 6.9m in selected 4-bedroom apartments – an extremely impressive figure, opening up a bright space, bringing unique life experiences to the owner. In particular, some large apartments have living rooms designed with duplex style, private elevator lobbies, private service aisles, representing a luxurious and sophisticated lifestyle. Moreover, the stunning finished and decorated interiors such as marble floors and walls, coupled with a suite of professional-grade appliances from Kuppersbusch, Mobalpa, Duravit,, Axor grace the apartment with uncompromising look while staying attuned to residents’ needs and expectations.

Besides sophisticated design that fuses modern architecture with natural elements, The Marq lures investors by its classy perks at the Sky Deck – a resort-themed terrace that crowns the rooftop. After a long day at work, reward yourself with a cocktail while dipping in the refreshing water of the infinity pool, gazing out at the endless skyline and be amazed every time at the tranquil sunset when hints of purple cast a spell on the bustling city. It is pretty much guaranteed that each passing second is a memorable moment here at the urban sanctuary called The Marq.

Luxuriate in the upscale, enjoy the priceless city view.

On a launch of The Marq's model unit to be held in April 2021 at the project site and new sale launching, customers can enjoy countless surprise-and-delight incentive programmes. Those who are interested in registering will be granted 1 Starbucks voucher for VND2,000,000, while the buyers of 1 & 2 bedroom apartments will be offered a furniture package worth VND400 million and VND600 million respectively in accordance with sales promotion policy "Luxury Home, Luxury Interior", and buyers of 3 & 4 bedroom apartments under the sales promotion policy "Luxury home, Luxury car" will receive a cash deduction or a BMW 320i Sport Line or a BMW X3 xDrive20i respectively.

Especially, all customers who have completed signing sale or lease agreement will be eligible for a lucky draw programme with a prize of a BMW X7-xDrive40i-Pure Excellence valued at VND6,889 ,000,000. Don't miss your chance with "New home, new luck" by The Marq.

"New home, new luck" programme with prize of a BMW-X7 for all customers who choose The Marq

Developed by Hongkong Land, The Marq is a luxury residential high-rise building located in the heart of District 1, the development will provide 515 opulent residences comprising 1- to 4-bedroom condominiums and penthouses offering stunning views of HCM City and a true luxury lifestyle for discerning investors.

For more information, visit www.themarq.com.vn or Fanpage: wwww.facebook.com/themarqdistrict1 .