Webinar discusses dealing with microplastic pollution

Jointly held by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and the Research Institute for Development of France, the event featured reports on microplastic pollution in Ho Chi Minh City and among aquatic species in Vietnam, and feedback on the State policies to deal with the issue.
Dr. Nguyen Trung Thang from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment's Institute of Strategy and Policy on Natural Resources and Environment said policies on the management of wastes in general and plastic wastes and nylon bags in particularly are being perfected, especially those in the Law on Environment Protection and the national action plan on ocean plastic waste management.
To support legal enforcement regarding the issue, he suggested raising public awareness of the issue in order to minimise the discharge of plastic wastes and microplastics into the environment, enhancing international cooperation and technological application in the field, as well as increasing inspection.
Scientists shared the view that apart from economic tools such as fees and taxes, technical tools are also necessary together with boosting the eco-friendly recycling of plastics, and raising the sense of responsibility for plastic wastes among manufacturers and importers.
Source: VNA
