Wagyu Steak with Mashed Potatoes

With Chef Nguyễn Kim Lan from Pan Pacific Hanoi

This simple 5-star recipe recommended by Chef Nguyễn Kim Lan promises to be the highlight of any fancy dinner.

Ingredients:

Wagyu Kiwami beef 250 gr

Asparagus 50 gr

Red wine 5 ml

Potatoes 100 gr

Unsalted butter 10 gr

Whipping cream 10 gr

Olive oil 20 gr

Salt To taste

Preparation:

Marinate both sides of the steak with salt, pepper, and olive oil for about 10 minutes to ensure the best flavour. Get your pan ready by setting the heat to high, then sear the steak until it gets a caramelised brown colour.

Peel the potatoes and poach the asparagus.

Boil the potatoes until they are soft, and then strain. Mash them until smooth, add milk and mix. Then add salt and pepper to your taste.

Stir-fry the asparagus with salt and pepper.

Broil the steak at 230 degrees Celsius to the level of "doneness" you prefer. Then brush generously with butter to add more flavour. Let it rest for about 5-10 minutes, then serve with side dishes.

You can enjoy other delectable dishes from Chef Lan and her talented team at Pan Pacific Hanoi, 1 Thanh Niên Road, Ba Đình District, Hà Nội. Tel: (024) 3823 8888.