Vương Đình Huệ sworn in as new National Assembly Chair

Vương Đình Huệ takes an oath as he became the 12th National Assembly Chair of the new 15th-tenure parliament on Wednesday during the 11th session of the 14th-tenure parliament. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

HÀ NỘI — Secretary of Hà Nội Party Committee Vương Đình Huệ is the new Chair of the 15th-tenure National Assembly and the National Election Council.

He was sworn in on Wednesday after receiving 100 per cent of the votes from the 473 legislators during the 11th sitting of the 14th-tenure legislature.

Huệ, 64, is the 12th parliament chair since the first general election was held in Việt Nam in 1946, and the second Secretary of Hà Nội Party Committee to be in this position after the incumbent Secretary-General and State President Nguyễn Phú Trọng.

With his right hand raised and the left hand on the Constitution of Việt Nam, Huệ vowed to be “absolutely faithful to the country, to the people, and to the Constitution of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam.”

He said he would strive to fulfil the missions assigned by the Party, State, and the people.

Huệ succeeds Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân, 66, the first woman elected to hold the top legislator position in the country’s history five years ago, after her term came to an end and a resolution on the official dismissal of Ngân was adopted by the NA on Tuesday.

The swearing-in ceremony held at the National Assembly building in Hà Nội on Wednesday, with Vương Đình Huệ as the new Chairman. — VNA/VNS Photo Trọng Đức

Huệ was born in the central province of Nghệ An and began his career as a lecturer at the Hà Nội Finance and Accounting University in the late 70s-mid-80s. He studied abroad at the University of Economics in Bratislava (Slovakia) from 1986-90, returned as a lecturer and moved up in the ladder until he became the vice director of the Hà Nội Finance and Accounting University in 1999.

He has a doctorate degree in economics, knows English, Russian, and some Czechoslovakian.

Since being admitted to the Party Central Committee of the Party in 2006, Huệ has held various high-ranking positions: State Auditor General (2006-11), Minister of Finance (2011-13), Head of the Central Economic Commission (December 2012-April 206), Deputy Prime Minister in charge of economics (2016-2020), and currently Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee since February 2020.

Also during the sitting, the NA Standing Committee will present proposals on relieving certain NA Vice Chairpersons and the legislators will hold group discussions on this issue.

The legislature will cast secret ballots to relieve several NA Vice Chairpersons.

Following the release of the voting results, the deputies are scheduled to debate and vote on a resolution on relieving these NA Vice Chairpersons.

Later in the day, the NA Standing Committee will present a list of candidates for the positions, and the legislators will discuss in groups the candidates. — VNS