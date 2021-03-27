VUFO plays key role in people-to-people diplomacy

According to the statutes, VUFO is a socio-political organization specialized in people-to-people diplomacy in the fields of peace, solidarity, friendship and people-to-people cooperation. It is a member of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, and has the task of establishing ties of peace, solidarity, friendship and cooperation with corresponding organizations, non-governmental organizations and foreign individuals.
VUFO operates for non-profit purpose in line with the Constitution and laws. It will expand, diversify and multilateralize partnerships to contribute to consolidating friendship and cooperation between Vietnamese people and those from other countries. It also pools support, solidarity and cooperation of people worldwide for the cause of national construction and defense.
VUFO offers suggestions and recommendations on regional and global issues related to people-to-people diplomacy, assists its member organizations in activities regarding peace, solidarity, friendship, people-to-people cooperation, and mobilizes and coordinates foreign non-governmental aid.
Source: VNA
