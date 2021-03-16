VTNet holds programs to promote initiatives

The event was attended by President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor Nguyen Dinh Khang and Deputy Chief of the General Department of Politics Senior Lieutenant General Tran Quang Phuong.
This program is one of the unit's efforts to raise the quality of its services and productivity and build a professional and joyful working environment.
Particularly, in 2021, each employee is encouraged to contribute at least one initiative to serve the unit's operations. During the 40-day program, the corporation targets to have 165 new feasible initiatives.
To realize the goal, VTNet's Initiative Council will work with the trade unions of its affiliated units to check and evaluate initiatives.
VTNet has been Viettel's leading unit in contributing initiatives. For this reason, the unit was chosen to host the initiative promotion program by the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor and the General Department of Politics.
