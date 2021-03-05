VNMAC marks its 7th founding anniversary

Reportedly, the center’s personnel have always fulfilled their assigned missions successfully under the leadership of the National Steering Committee on the Settlement of Post-war Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) and Toxic Chemical Consequences (Steering Committee 701 in short) and the Ministry of National Defense and the Engineering Corps.
In addition, the unit has completed the National Action Programme on Overcoming the Aftermath of Bombs, Mines and Explosives Left by the War in the 2014-2020 period and proposed documents related to managing and overcoming war-left Unexploded Ordinance (UXO) consequences for the Government’s and the Defense Ministry’s approval.
Speaking at the ceremony, Senior Colonel Giang Cong Bau, VNMAC’s Secretary of the Party Committee and Deputy Director held that the center’s leadership and staff will continue to promote solidarity and determination to fulfill their 2021 missions, contributing to overcoming war-left UXO consequences and ensuring safe lives for people.
Translated by Trung Thanh
- Cambodia marks 40th founding anniversary of solidarity front
- Starbucks marks 7th anniversary since entering Vietnamese market
- Get-together marks 41st anniversary of victory over genocidal regime in Cambodia
- Similar like Hyderabad case, 17-year-old girl’s burnt body found in Bengal, 3 arrested
- Book of Xi's speeches on celebrating 70th anniversary of PRC published
- CBS News marking Beatles anniversary with live multimedia event
- OV students mark Youth Month with various activities
- NYC's Met museum kicks off 150th anniversary celebration with story-sharing project
- D-Day discovery: Original of reporter's famous wartime recording found in Long Island basement
- László Heltay, musician who founded the Brighton Festival Chorus and the choir of the Academy of St Martin in the Fields – obituary
- Charlie Hebdo Marks 5-Year Terror Attack Anniversary with Internet Censorship Criticism
- Marvel 10th Anniversary Class Photo & Video Unites the Entire MCU
VNMAC marks its 7th founding anniversary have 275 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 5, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.