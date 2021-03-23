VNG Corp sponsors IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam triathlon

The IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam triathlon race will be held in Đà Nẵng on May 9. — Photo Courtesy of VNG

HCM CITY — The Vietnamese tech firm VNG Corporation is the title sponsor for the IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam triathlon race, which will be held in Đà Nẵng on May 9.

The annual race will return after one year of delay due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

Fifty outstanding triathletes will be chosen to take part in the 2021 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship, held in the US on September 17-18.

The IRONMAN Foundation, through the Women for Tri program, will choose 25 excellent female triathletes to join the 2021 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship.

As part of the IRONMAN 70.3 Viet Nam, many separate events including the Sunrise SPRINT Viet Nam, a mini triathlon for those wishing to test their skills before taking on a 70.3 distance, and IRONKIDS Viet Nam, a race for youth 5 – 14 years old, will be organised.

The IRONMAN 70.3 Viet Nam was first held in Việt Nam in 2015, attracting 50 triathletes. The figure increased to more than 1,000 in 2019.

VNG has sponsored many programmes, including drowning prevention at the Swim Vietnam Organisation and others.

This year, the corporation is providing VNĐ550 million (US$23,778) for the national triathlon team to practise for the SEA Games. — VNS