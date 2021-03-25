VN stands ready to engage with ASEAN members on Myanmar situation: Spokesperson

Lê Thị Thu Hằng, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Việt Nam, addressed the press briefing held in Hà Nội on Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam stands ready to discuss with other fellow ASEAN members on appropriate measures to address the situation in Myanmar, Vietnamese foreign ministry spokesperson Lê Thị Thu Hằng said.

She made the statement during the press briefing held in Hà Nội on Thursday when asked on Việt Nam's stance regarding the calls of some ASEAN leaders to immediately hold a high-level meeting on Myanmar.

"As stated before, Việt Nam is concerned with the instability, rising violence, and serious casualties in Myanmar," the Vietnamese diplomat reiterated.

Việt Nam welcomes initiatives that would support Myanmar in overcoming hardship and stabilising the situation, contributing to building a peaceful, stable, and prosperous ASEAN region, Hằng said.

She added that all proposals from ASEAN members would be considered based on ASEAN's principles and procedures.

Đỗ Hùng Việt, Director-General, Department of International Organisations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at the press briefing said that as Việt Nam will serve as the President of the UN Security Council in April this year, it is open to more meetings on Myanmar despite no official engagements on the calendar yet.

Việt said that the UN Security Council has convened twice on the Myanmar situation on February 2 and March 10 and two statements have been issued, calling on parties to refrain from use or threat of violence and ensure safety and humanitarian aid access for all citizens, expressing commitment to facilitate ASEAN's efforts in supporting Myanmar address the situation with the top priority to uphold the interests of the Myanmar people.

As a neighbouring country to Myanmar and currently the only member of ASEAN on the UN Security Council, Việt Nam always closely follows the developments in Myanmar and proactively participates in talks regarding the Myanmar situation within the frameworks of ASEAN and the UN Security Council, Việt said.

Việt Nam has been expending efforts to serve as a bridge connecting ASEAN and the UN Security Council for the aim of helping to stabilise the situation in Myanmar, and further promote the country's development for the peace, security, and safety of the Myanmar people, the diplomat continued.

As Myanmar is already on the UN Security Council's agenda, member countries might call up meetings on the situation there, and Việt Nam would stand ready to facilitate these meetings, Việt said.

Anti-Asian violence

In response to questions over the Vietnamese Government's citizen protection efforts in the face of growing anti-Asian hate crimes in the US, Hằng said that all overseas Vietnamese representative missions and local administrations have been working closely together to carry out necessary citizen protection measures to ensure the legitimate rights and benefits of the Vietnamese community abroad.

"Information regarding Vietnamese citizens being harassed can be reported through the hotline for citizen protection of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Việt Nam or the hotlines of Vietnamese diplomatic missions in concerned countries," she noted.

Libya interim government

Asked on the newly established interim government in Lybia after a decade of conflict, a subject matter that has also been discussed in recent UN Security Council meetings where Việt Nam is currently a member, Hằng said Việt Nam welcomes the administration and its efforts to lead the country towards elections scheduled in December this year.

Việt Nam calls on all relevant parties to honour the ceasefire agreement signed in October 2020, especially during the duration of the election, she continued.

"Việt Nam welcomes and stands behind the supporting role of the United Nations, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), the Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General on Libya, regional organisations and international community in stabilising the situation and seeking long-term peaceful measures for Libya." — VNS