VN, Laos, Cambodia agree to boost border gate cooperation

Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc hold talks with his Lao and Cambodian counterparts Thongloun Sisoulith and Samdech Techo Hun Sen, respectively, via videoconference on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and his Lao and Cambodian counterparts Thongloun Sisoulith and Samdech Techo Hun Sen agreed to create favourable conditions for customs clearance via border gates during talks held via a videoconference on Wednesday.

These were the first online discussions held between the three PMs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They agreed to continue maintaining and promoting the efficiency of cooperation mechanisms, speed up cooperation and exchanges between 13 border localities and boost the construction of border markets and distribution centres between the three countries.

They agreed to continue effectively implementing agreements on border management, enhance cooperation in ensuring border security and in transnational crime prevention and control; speed up the implementation of the plan to connect the three economies by 2030, focusing on cooperation and tapping resources from development partners to develop Hà Nội-Vientiane expressway, Vientiane-Vũng Áng railway and HCM City-Phnom Penh railway.

The three PMs said they highly appreciated the talks which were initiated by Cambodian PM Hun Sen, saying that the event would help to enhance the traditional friendship between Việt Nam, Cambodia and Laos.

They stressed the special friendship between the three countries was a motivation to stand together in the fights for independence in the past and the current national construction and development cause.

They appreciated the achievements of cooperation in politics, security, national defence, border management, economy, trade, investment and education and training.

They also agreed to continue boosting cooperation and mutual support in COVID-19 prevention and control, creating conditions for customs clearance for people and goods via border gates as well as investment cooperation activities.

They agreed to coordinate to promote gaining access to vaccine sources for developing countries and effectively implement initiatives adopted within the framework of the ASEAN 2020, including the ASEAN Regional Reserve of Medical Supplies and ASEAN travel corridor.

They appreciated effective cooperation at sub-regional, regional and international forums in the past and confirmed their commitment to working with other member countries to speed up the construction of the ASEAN Community, boost sub-regional cooperation in ASEAN as well as connect Mekong cooperation with cooperation strategies and plans of ASEAN.

They discussed regional and international issues of common concern and shared their wish for Myanmar to soon stabilise and deal with disputes via peaceful dialogues for Myanmar's interests and for peace and stability in the region; and agreed to continue supporting the role and efforts of ASEAN.

They stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the East Sea; agreed to coordinate to build a practical and effective Code of Conduct in line with international laws.

The three PMs also agreed to continue enhancing cooperation in managing and sustainably using water sources of the Mekong river and coordinate to handle issues relating to the development of hydropower on the mainstream and promote research cooperation to develop clean and renewable energies.

PM Phúc congratulated achievements the people and governments of Laos and Cambodia have made in the fight against COVID-19 and in socio-economic development.

He said Việt Nam supported Cambodia to successfully host the Seventh Greater Mekong Sub-region summit scheduled for this month as well as fulfil its role as Chairman of the 13th Asia-Europe Meeting Summit slated for the end of 2021 and supported Laos to successfully hold the position as Chairman of the Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Summit in 2021-22.

Lao and Cambodian PMs appreciated the socio-economic development of Việt Nam as well as its success in controlling COVID-19.

They congratulated Việt Nam for successfully fulfilling its role as ASEAN Chair in 2020 and continuing successfully holding the position as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council during the 2020-21 term. — VNS