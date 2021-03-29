Athletics
HÀ NỘI — The ‘Run to Jeju – Jeju Spring Virtual Run 2021’ will take place on April 1-25 on the 84RACE platform.
The virtual race is organised by the Korea Tourism Organisation in Việt Nam and Jeju Tourism Marketing Office to connect people who love sports and tourism throughout the country to learn about the beauty of Jeju Island.
With the motto ‘RUN — Refresh Urself in Nature’, the competition will create a playground for runners, encourage a sporting attitude and call people to live healthily.
The event will introduce the beauty of Jeju Island in spring with cherry blossoms, a route through a forest and a romantic coastal route. Participants can choose the categories of 10km, 21km, 55km and 100km using the app STRAVA to run.
Many prizes including a Garmin Forerunner Watch will be granted to participants who are early birds to the competition and those who have the best achievements.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many virtual races have been opened bringing new experiences for participants. VNS
- World's first commercial 5G network to be rolled in South Korea
- Shopping in Pyongyang, and Other Adventures in North Korean Capitalism
- Middletown schools, township race to vote over election and budget
- 5G, Explained
- Samsung Galaxy Note9 first look: Better S Pen and a camera that detects when a subject blinks
- President Trump's responses to Russia investigation draw scrutiny. Here's a timeline
- How 19 claims Trump made during the State of the Union check out
- John Brennan, Former C.I.A. Spymaster, Steps Out of the Shadows
- ‘Ready Player One’ Racing To $400M WW; Scores $161M+ In China For WB Best – International Box Office
- Striking images from around the globe in Sony World Photography Awards
- Susan Choi on Her Mind-Bending #MeToo Novel
Virtual run set in South Korea opens in April have 316 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 29, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.