Virtual run set in South Korea opens in April

The South Korean island of Jeju. A virtual athletics event entitled ‘Run to Jeju’ will be held in April to give people the chance to discover the beauty of the island. Photo courtesy of KTO

Athletics

HÀ NỘI — The ‘Run to Jeju – Jeju Spring Virtual Run 2021’ will take place on April 1-25 on the 84RACE platform.

The virtual race is organised by the Korea Tourism Organisation in Việt Nam and Jeju Tourism Marketing Office to connect people who love sports and tourism throughout the country to learn about the beauty of Jeju Island.

With the motto ‘RUN — Refresh Urself in Nature’, the competition will create a playground for runners, encourage a sporting attitude and call people to live healthily.

The event will introduce the beauty of Jeju Island in spring with cherry blossoms, a route through a forest and a romantic coastal route. Participants can choose the categories of 10km, 21km, 55km and 100km using the app STRAVA to run.

Many prizes including a Garmin Forerunner Watch will be granted to participants who are early birds to the competition and those who have the best achievements.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many virtual races have been opened bringing new experiences for participants. VNS