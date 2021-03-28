Virtual job fair links Vietnamese with Japanese employers

The event, organised by the Vietnamese Youth and Student Association in Japan ( VYSA ), brought together representatives of Japanese companies, Vietnamese students who have graduated or are scheduled to graduate in 2021, as well as those looking for new jobs.
Via the Zoom platform, young Vietnamese people talked to Japanese businesses looking to recruit new employees and listened to other participants sharing their experience.
This job fair is the largest of its kind held free of charge for Vietnamese people by the VYSA.
Amid growing difficulties in the labour market in Japan due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the VYSA hoped this annual event would help make it easier for young Vietnamese to find employment here./.
