Vinhomes to launch an online real estate trading floor

On March 19, 2021, the e-commerce trading floor used for leasing Vinhomes real estate products to meet the needs of the digital age 4.0 was launched by Vinhomes Joint Stock Company. Vinhomes Serviced Residences product line featured by “luxurious – high quality – convenience” was also officially launched as well through the operation of Building S2.05 in Vinhomes Smart City urban area.

Vinhomes’s e-commerce trading floor works at the website https://stay.vinhomes.vn provides information about real estate products for lease at Vinhomes projects across the country. Customers demanding for lease only need to visit this website to find any detailed information about apartments, including area, interior, direction, building, floor, rent, service charges, incentives, etc., in accordance with their needs.

This website has a vivid photo gallery from the overall scope to the detailed description inside the apartment, helping customers get a visual and vivid view of the apartment to be chosen. Those in need may register online in a simple and convenient way on the website, or contact Vinhomes’ professional customer care teams for advice on any apartment they like.

Thanks to a wide range of outstanding advantages, integrated with smart features, this trading floor is a reliable and safe choice, helping customers find their own apartments quickly and conveniently at the public, transparent, fully updated leasing price and policies to avoid any risks in the leasing process.

Interface of e-commerce site for lease at https://stay.vinhomes.vn

In addition to the launch of the online real estate trading floor at https://stay.vinhomes.vn, Vinhomes continues to bring Vinhomes Serviced Residences product line in Vinhomes Smart City urban area into operation, offering customers with 5-star standard rental options in the center-west of Hanoi.

With a prime location in Vinhomes Smart City urban area, Vinhomes Serviced Residences S2.05 under Sapphire 2 subdivision, is located adjacent to Thang Long Avenue and extended Le Trong Tan Street. It takes customers only 10 minutes to go to My Dinh Stadium, 12 minutes to National Convention Center, 35 minutes to Hoan Kiem Lake, etc., from here.

A fully furnished three-bedroom apartment in Vinhomes Smart City

Tenants at serviced apartments S2.05 are provided with full privileges for residents such as: free use of internal facilities at Sapphire 1 and Sapphire 2 (children’s playground, sports ground, 4-season swimming pool, etc.), facilities inside the Central Park with diverse themes such as outdoor gym park with more than 400 exercise machines, BBQ park with more than 100 barbecue spots, experiencing attractive and trendy sports such as tennis, cycling, kayaking, skateboard, etc., free entrance to the leading unique Japanese Garden in Southeast Asia covering an area of more than 6 ha, etc., during the stay at Vinhomes Smart City.

Right at the foot of Building S2.05 is a luxurious reception hall which is suitable for tenants being foreign experts, businessmen wishing to welcome their partners. Tenants, especially families with young children, will enjoy a completely private and safe life thanks to the 24/7 multi-layered security system. The specialised front desk and customer service team are also willing to take over and handle tenants' requests for complete amenities.

BBQ garden – an attractive gathering place of young people in Vinhomes Smart City

The current rent of Vinhomes Serviced Residences apartments ranges from VND 6.7 million/month for apartments with basic furniture (including kitchen cabinet, sofa, tea table, dining table, curtains, air conditioners, electric heater, sanitary ware, beds, mattress, wardrobes) and from VND 8 million/month for fully furnished ones (additional electronic equipment, kitchen tools, fabric items, etc.).

With a utility ecosystem of Vinhomes standard and reasonable rent, those renting Vinhomes Serviced Residences through https://stay.vinhomes.vn will be provided with a high quality and classy utility space during their stay.