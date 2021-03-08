Vinhomes Ocean Park: ‘a miniature city for the intellectual community’

The serviced apartments in Vinhomes Ocean Park (Gia Lam), of which the rental price could not be more reasonable, are opening up an exceptional “3 in 1” living space serving the demands of living – travelling – relaxing is currently the ideal destination for the intellectual community, students, teachers and experts in the east of Ha Noi.

A perfect civilised destination for the intellectual community

The housing quality, convenient location and living environment with handy amenities are often considered the top priorities for tenants who are looking for a rental property. Therefore, the problem of finding a suitable apartment for rent still gives many people a headache especially those of the intellectual community who have varied expectations about a safe, civilised and healthy living space.

In the city, living in centrally located houses often comes with high rents, meanwhile, the lessees have to accept problems such as living in cramped alleys with poor living conditions. They must also deal with issues like traffic congestion, traffic jams and air pollution. If they choose to move away from the centre for lower costs, the deteriorated housing quality, lack of schools, facilities and low quality of life might make renters hesitate.

However, since the great urban area Vinhomes Ocean Park was completed, it has become a favourite choice of an enormous community of both domestic and international intellectual tenants.

Vinhomes Ocean Park attracts the resident community with the All-in-one ecosystem.

Vinhomes Ocean Park meets the high standards of the civilised intellectual community because they can be completely secure and comfortable with their living environment here.

This is also a "miniature city" for residents to experience resort-style living with abundant amenities, including sports fields, children’s playgrounds, an indoor four-season swimming pool and luxurious outdoor resort-style swimming pool, BBQ park with hundreds of barbecue spots and other classy services exclusively for tenants. The most outstanding highlight is the unique landscape with a combination of a 6.1-hectare saltwater lake, a 24.5-hectare Pearl Lake and a Coral Lake. This is where residents can refresh after long hours of studying or working.

Another advantage that helps Vinhomes Ocean Park earn the favour of tenants is the Vingroup “all-in-one” ecosystem, which easily meets the most demanding living needs. By renting an apartment here, residents can enjoy all superior services including education, healthcare, shopping, amusement, and entertainment with Vinmec International Hospital, Vincom Mega Mall, the shophouses and more.

"Working in Hung Yen Industrial Zone, my family decided to move our home to Vinhomes Ocean Park at the end of last year. The convenient traffic, absolute safety and a wide range of amenities around the building have made my family extremely comfortable when we moved here,” said Ryeo Jin.

Vinhomes Ocean Park is located on an arterial intersection that quickly connects the airport, the centre of Ha Noi and the nearby industrial areas such as Hung Yen, Bac Ninh, Hai Duong and Hai Phong.

School adjacent, excellent convenience

Besides having a broad range of utilities, Vinhomes Ocean Park is like a “miniature education city” with a comprehensive educational system from kindergarten to university, attracting hundreds of leading experts and teachers, and elite pupils and students. For the first academic year of 2020-2021, VinUniversity received the enrollment of 260 elite students and the co-operation of many excellent lecturers. In addition, there is a system of 27 schools at all levels with a team of hundreds of experienced teachers in the urban area, providing parents with more choices for their children.

Residents of serviced apartments in Vinhomes Ocean Park have the opportunity to access an international standard education system and live in a multinational community. With a high-quality school system, synchronised and modern facilities, Vinhomes Ocean Park urban area is truly an ideal destination for the international intellectuals who are looking for a civilised and high-literacy community to live, study and work in.

"Since we moved to Vinhomes Ocean Park, my daughter really enjoys it here, and I feel much better about not having to spend hours taking her to school as before. Not only does this save time but it also reduces fatigue from driving in traffic jams and exhaust fumes. Not to mention, if my daughter overslept the previous days, she would definitely be late for school,” said Ms My Linh, a tenant in the S2.17 building whose daughter studies at Vinschool.

The walking distance to school facilitates the citizen's mobility.

Not only Mrs Linh but many other intellectuals, especially experts, students, lecturers and teachers also rent apartments here to save travelling time and effort as well as to enjoy the comprehensive amenities available in this Ocean City.

Rent starts from just over VND7 million per month for a Vinhomes serviced apartment while saving a lot of expenses from travelling and by using public amenities. The serviced apartments for rent in Vinhomes Ocean Park are the best choice for the community of teachers, lecturers, and students, opening a “new city” that is promising to prosper in the east of the capital in the future.