Vĩnh Long social work centre cares for disadvantaged children

Nguyễn Thị Hạnh feeds a child at the Vĩnh Long Province Centre for Social Work. VNA/VNS Photo Lê Thúy Hằng

VĨNH LONG — Thirty-nine children in the Mekong Delta province of Vĩnh Long, sixteen of whom are disabled, live in a house called the Centre for Social Work where dedicated teachers devote themselves to raising the disadvantaged kids.

Many of the children have been abandoned by their parents or are orphans, making for a hugely difficult start to life.

Trương Thị Ngọc Yến, 51 years old, has been working at the centre for 20 years.

She still remembers the first day when she came to work as a caregiver and feared she wasn’t cut out for the work as most of the children were disabled or suffered from cerebral palsy and polio.

Fortunately, Yến's love for children has grown and grown by taking care of them and listening to stories about their disadvantaged circumstances.

The stories motivate her to help the unlucky children suffer from less pain.

She has helped a lot of children at the centre develop and gradually rehabilitate.

"My biggest happiness is to see a child find adoptive parents or be able to find a job for their future," she said.

"I hope there will be fewer disabled children or those abandoned by their parents in order not to see them cry."

Nguyễn Thị Hạnh, 55 years old, said more than 19 years working at the centre was an unforgettable time for her.

Like many other teachers, she felt anxious about the first days working at the centre. Then her love for children and sympathy bloomed, encouraging her to be more dedicated and to offer psychological support to the children.

"Children are an indispensable part of my life. If I don’t see them and hear their laughter or crying voice for one day, I feel very sad,” she said.

Thanks to the help of teachers, children at the Vĩnh Long Province's Centre for Social Work learn to draw, sing and develop important life skills at a young age.

Teacher Yến said the centre’s staff take turns to take the children to school every day and follow their academic performance.

Children at an older age are helped with careers’ guidance so they can find suitable jobs.

Teachers at the centre also hold outdoor activities every week like camping and playing traditional games to connect children together.

Phạm Xuân Hồng, a nine-year-old child at the centre, said teachers instructed them to play games to help their physical development and to make them more confident.

Vĩnh Long Social Work Centre director Võ Văn Tấn Hùng said thanks to the support of caregivers and many donators, children have reached their dreams and many of them are studying at university.

Despite the different circumstances, teachers always have a common view to share a love for children at the centre. This is the driving force to help them overcome worries and difficulties and become the second mothers of children, he said. — VNS