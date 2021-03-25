Vingroup to officially launch Vsmart Star 5 – a smartphone with pioneered free 4G DATA service in Viet Nam

On March 26, VinSmart Research & Manufacturer Joint Stock Company (a member of Vingroup) will officially launch its Vsmart Star 5 smartphone. As Vsmart’s first product in 2021 and integrated with a free monthly 10GB 4G internet data package for 18 months via advanced virtual SIM (vSIM) technology, this smartphone promises to become one of the most popular mid-range smartphones in its segment.

Virtual SIM (vSIM) technology provided by Vinsmart enables delivery of sim-less internet (4G Data) connectivity after completed activation by the carrier. The integration of the free 4G DATA service facilitates VinSmart to step by step change the service standards for consumers in Viet Nam. VinaPhone will provide 4G DATA service for the Star 5 model.

Compared with the Star 4 model, the processing speed of the Vsmart Star 5 model is strongly upgraded using an 8-core processor and MediaTek Helio G35 chip. A set of three cameras that support macro photography, 6.528" waterdrop screen and 15W fast charging technology are the highlights that make Star 5 a prominent smartphone in the mid-range segment. This smartphone has a youthful design with three impressive colours (blue, silver and black) for a fresh and dynamic experience.

Nguyen Thi Hong (Permanent Deputy General Director of VinSmart Research & Manufacturer Joint Stock Company – Vingroup) said: " VinSmart hopes to bring a new concept enabling consumers to ‘connect freely’ in the digital communication era right on a mid-range phone with strong performance. In the coming time, we are committed to continuous innovation and striving to become a pioneer to take the lead in Viet Nam’s smartphone market, providing consumers with the most prestigious and quality products " .

Vsmart still provides an outstanding sales and after-sales policy as it has for previous models. Customers who buy Vsmart Star 5 will get a warranty period of up to 18 months, “101 days with 1-for-1 exchange policy” and an attractive zero interest instalment payment programme.

Vsmart Star 5 is the centre of VinSmart’s 5th generation smartphone models. With outstanding features and unique incentives for free Data, the Star 5 model will be the best choice for customers looking for a modern life with a wide range of utilities and experiences.

Vsmart Star 5 will officially be open for sale nationwide from March 26 with the prices and specifications as follows:

– Vsmart Star 5 – 3 GB-RAM and 32GB-ROM version: VND 2,690,000

– Vsmart Star 5 – 3 GB-RAM and 64GB-ROM version: VND 2,890,000

– Vsmart Star 5 – 4GB-RAM and 64GB-ROM version: VND 3,190,000

(*) Some steps as prescribed are required to activate free 4G DATA package