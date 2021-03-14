According to the organizing board, VINASA is receiving entries via website http://leadingitcompanies.com until August 12. Eligible companies must be formed in Vietnam for at least three years.
Winners of the program are scheduled to be announced on October 25-26 in Ho Chi Minh City within the framework of an international conference on smart city and the Japan IT Day 2017.
In 2016, the program honored 20 enterprises in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and International Trade Office (ITO), along with 26 providers of IT solutions and services, and 4 digital content firms.
The top 50 IT companies of Vietnam 2016 were introduced in many world famous IT exhibition and events.
Source: VNA
- Report: Kerbal Space Program 2 switched developers after Take-Two poached Star Theory's team
- What is JPMorgan? A little-known tech company
- Honor 8 Lite with Android 7.0 Nougat launched at Rs 17,999
- Review del Honor Magic Watch 2: un viejo conocido (y más accesible)
- Comparison: Honor 9 vs Honor 8
- Veterans Call on Congress to Pass Bill to Award Alwyn Cashe the Medal of Honor Before Leaving for Recess
- Kyle Richards shares heartfelt post honoring former castmate Teddi Mellencamp... after RHOBH star confirms her exit from the show
- Real Housewives Of Atlanta: Porsha Williams cries at surprise party honoring her work with Black Lives Matter
- Jessica Alba pairs navy sweater with brown plaid pants to take daughters Honor, 12, and Haven, nine, shopping in LA
- Break the cycle of partisanship with infant, child health care programs
- Small businesses may soon find relief as feds move to revive Paycheck Protection Program
- California activates 'mass fatality' program over rising Covid-19 infections, buys more body bags
VINASA’s program honors top 50 IT companies have 252 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 14, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.