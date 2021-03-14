VINASA’s program honors top 50 IT companies

According to the organizing board, VINASA is receiving entries via website http://leadingitcompanies.com until August 12. Eligible companies must be formed in Vietnam for at least three years.

Winners of the program are scheduled to be announced on October 25-26 in Ho Chi Minh City within the framework of an international conference on smart city and the Japan IT Day 2017.

In 2016, the program honored 20 enterprises in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and International Trade Office (ITO), along with 26 providers of IT solutions and services, and 4 digital content firms.

The top 50 IT companies of Vietnam 2016 were introduced in many world famous IT exhibition and events.

Source: VNA