Vinasa to tour Europe

Vietnam Software Association (Vinasa) are due to the trip to Germany and Denmark from March 1-9 to carry out market researches.

Under plan, a Vietnamese delegation will take part in a programme including professional seminars to exchange experience and knowledge with foreign partners in Copenhagen ( Denmark ) and Frankfurt ( Germany ); a working visit to CeBIT exhibition in two days.

At present, Vinasa is preparing for the showcase of domestic enterprises in the exhibition.

Enterprises who are interested in the activity are welcomed to register for membership at [email protected] .

As estimated, the whole event will be carried out at the cost of euro 2,995.

Source: TBKTSG Online

Translated by Hoang Anh