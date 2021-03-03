Vietnamese university assesses training programs based int’l standards

In order to improve the quality of education in universities, the ASEAN University Network (AUN) introduced an initiative on assessing the quality of higher education based on ASEAN’s general quality assurance standards (AUN-QA in short).
AUN-QA, a set of standards with strict quality rules, specific and clear criteria, focuses on comprehensively evaluating curricula on such different aspects as outputs, curriculum frameworks, teaching staff, educational facilities, and quality assurance.
This time, the College of Medicine and Pharmacy’s two training programs will be assessed. They are Medical Doctor and Bachelor of Nursing.
This is also the first health institution in Vietnam to assess its training programs based on the AUN-QA standards.
The assessment results will be announced after March.
Translated by Mai Huong
