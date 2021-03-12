Vietnamese universities named in the rankings 2021

The institutions are the Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU), the Hanoi University of Science and Technology (HUST), and the Vietnam National University – Ho Chi Minh City (VNUHCM).

VNU is placed between 251st and 300th, HUST 351st – 400th, and VNUHCM 401st – 500th.

The rankings include only institutions in countries classified by the London Stock Exchange's FTSE Group as "advanced emerging," "secondary emerging," or "frontier." Vietnam is categorised in the "frontier" group.

Its ratings use the same 13 performance indicators as the THE World University Rankings to judge institutions on their teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook. It has different weightings, however, to reflect the development priorities of universities in emerging economies.

The 606 universities ranked this year is up from 533 in 2020, with 48 countries and territories represented, one more than last year.

Mainland China became the first to secure all top five positions in the rankings, with Tsinghua University leading the list for the third year running. It is also the most represented country in the rankings overall, with 91 institutions appearing.

Source: VNA