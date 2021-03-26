Vietnamese street food popular on Instagram

HCM CITY Vietnamese street food cuisine has become one of the most popular food items on Instagram, the world's largest photo sharing network, reaffirming its rising popularity among food lovers.
Vietnamese street food received 2.84 million tags on Instagram, which was the world’s ninth most popular food. It analysed Instagram tags to reveal what cuisines and foods were trending around the world as shared by millions of foodies via the online platform.
Research showed Japanese food ranked highest with about 15.5 million related tags, followed by Italian dishes with 14.7 million tags and Indian cuisine with 8.5 million.
Vietnamese cuisine has become better known in the world over the past few years, with international chefs and prestigious food magazines praising several national dishes.
Some of the dishes found on street corners have made it to all corners of the world, like bánh mì which was listed among the world’s top 20 street foods by Fodor Travel, a US travel site. VNS
