The Vietnamese women's union in Malaysia hosted the charity auction on its Facebook page, auctioning products made by female Vietnamese expatriates. In just over an hour, more than 100 different products were sold for nearly 7,500 RM (42 million VND), which was channelled into the union's charity fund to help disadvantaged people.
The friendship association of Vietnamese in Macau, which has more than 8,000 female members, held a meeting and musical festival in a bid to cheer up participants and encourage them to overcome the difficulties amid the pandemic.
Meanwhile, the association of Vietnamese in Vientiane held a celebration and a contest to honour Vietnamese women in the country.
Vu Tu Oanh, a counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos, lauded the female group's contribution to the growth of the association.
Source: VNA
- KPMG celebrates diversity ahead of International Women's Day
- Vietnamese DJ joins international artists for online EDM festival
- Women’s Day 2020: History, significance and theme of the year
- Lipstick Under My Burkha! India Has To Make Way For Women-Oriented Films
- Women's Day 2019: How Twitter users across the globe celebrated March 8
- Koramangala women join the healthy league with women-only gym Contours
- Megan Barton-Hanson to share sex tips with bored and frustrated women of the UK
- Women's Day: PM Narendra Modi to interact with 'Nari Shakti' awardees, hand over his Twitter account to inspiring women
- Ruth Langsford brings famous friends to tears with emotional Mother's Day video
- Vietnamese nationals brought home from the UK
- Anzac Day to be marked with dawn services, online gatherings and driveway Last Posts
- Women fill streets of world’s cities with call for justice
Vietnamese overseas celebrate International Women’s Day have 261 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 9, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.