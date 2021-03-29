Vietnamese Military Art Troupe to participate in 2021 Army Games

At the event, Colonel Dang My Hanh, head of the art troupe, briefed participants on the initial preparations for the event. Particularly, assigned by higher levels, the Department of Information and Training under the General Department of Politics worked with other relevant agencies to select members of the troupe to participate in the event. Hanh said that because the complicated development of the COVID-19 pandemic around the world, the team found difficult to access new regulations of the upcoming event like in previous years. According to Hanh, culture and art performance contest will be one of the competing events of the 2021 Army Games.

Speaking at the conference, General Phuong asked the team's members to consider their participation in the cultural and art exchange at the 2021 Army Games an important political and external relations mission and be determined to obtain the highest possible results at the event.

In addition, the team should closely cooperate with relevant agencies and units to make thorough preparations for the games and strictly observe regulations, especially COVID-19 prevention and control, during their rehearsal and participation in the event in Russia, Phuong said.

He also suggested the team remind its members to strictly follow organizers' regulations and use modern technologies to impressively introduce images of Vietnam, its people, and Uncle Ho's soldiers to international friends.

Translated by Tran Hoai