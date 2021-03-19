Vietnamese marksmen ready to compete at ISSF World Cup in India

This will be the last chance for Vietnamese marksmen to snatch a ticket to the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.
Due to COVID-19, the Vietnamese team only has Korean expert Park Chung-gun and marksmen Tran Quoc Cuong, Nguyen Dinh Thanh and Phan Xuan Chuyen.
According to Nguyen Thi Nhung, head coach of the Vietnam national shooting team, marksman Tran Quoc Cuong is expected to earn a spot to compete at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Being the world's 17th ranked marksman Cuong only needs to climb one more level to reach the goal.
Nhung added that all of the marksmen have shown high determination to achieve the highest results at the event.
To encourage these marksmen, head coach Nguyen Thi Nhung, who is also the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of SENAVI Joint-Stock Company, decided to award VND 100 million to any marksman who wins a spot in the upcoming Olympic Games.
The International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup will take place from March 18 to 28.
Translated by Chung Anh
