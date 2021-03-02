Vietnamese, Lao Party chiefs hold phone talks

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong held phone talks with Party General Secretary and Prime Minister of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith on February 2. Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong talks on the phone with General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Thongloun Sisoulith on February 2 (Photo: VNA) Trong thanked the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, ministries, agencies, the Lao Front for National Construction and political organisations of Laos for sending letters of congratulations to Vietnam on the success of the 13th National Party Congress, vividly reflecting Vietnam – Laos special solidarity. Informing the Lao leader about outstanding results of the 13th National Party Congress, Trong affirmed that the Congress has been a success, marking an important milestone in the development of the Party and country. He also congratulated Laos’ achievements in recent times, and expressed his belief that under the sound leadership of the LPRP led by Thongloun Sisoulith, the Lao people will continue reaping greater successes in the cause of national defence and construction, as well as successfully realising the Resolution adopted at its 11th National Party Congress. Vietnam strongly and fully supports the cause of national renewal, defence and construction in… Read full this story
