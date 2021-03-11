Vietnamese food, farm produce displayed at international exhibition in Japan

Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Japan Ta Duc Minh said that due to the impact of COVID-19, Vietnamese businesses can still not travel to Japan, and so they sent products to the exhibition with the aim of introducing them to Japanese consumers and importers and boosting the export turnover of Vietnamese farm produce and food in Japan.

Assessing Vietnamese products, Jorge Imai, President of Imai Limited, which imports foreign food and beverages, said they are quite suitable for Japanese people and are of good quality.

He suggested Vietnamese businesses pay more attention to food safety regulations to meet Japanese requirements.

This year's exhibition is scheduled to last until March 12.

Held for the first time in 1976, Foodex is the largest and most important networking event for Japan's food and beverage sector to increase trade with overseas markets.

The 2019 exhibition attracted over 3,300 enterprises from 94 countries and territories, welcoming some 80,500 visitors.

Source: VNA