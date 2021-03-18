Vietnamese bride murdered in RoK

SEOUL — A murder investigation has been launched after a Vietnamese woman was stabbed to death in South Korea.
Her husband, 52-year-old Lee J-d, who lived with her in Gumi city, Gyeongsang province, is suspected of committing the crime.
The Vietnamese embassy in Seoul reported that the victim, named only as N.T.B, was born in 1989 and arrived in the RoK for the first time on November 20, 2010.
She divorced her husband two years after the wedding but in January 2021, the victim returned to the RoK and re-married Lee. It is understood the couple had a turbulent relationship.
Lee went to the local police station to report the murder on March 6, the Vietnamese embassy said. Local police have asked for an arrest warrant for Lee, and have begun an investigation.
The ashes of the victim were sent to a pagoda in the central region of the RoK and will be forwarded to Việt Nam in the near future. — VNS
- Bride and bishop were shot by gunman who was tackled by wedding guests when he walked into New Hampshire church and opened fire in attack that police say 'does not seem random'
- Man arrested for allegedly shooting bride and bishop during wedding
- A man barged into a church and shot at a bride and the bishop. Police want to know if it's tied to another shooting
- Vietnam and RoK hold 8th defense policy dialogue
- RoK delegation visits Naval Region 3
- RoK’s rural development group to invest in smart farming in Vietnam
- Vietnamese female boxers into semifinals of World Boxing Championships
- African swine fever: Australia expels Vietnamese woman over pork haul
- 'Forever more I will live each day for you': PC Andrew Harper's bride pays tribute to her 'childhood sweetheart' and 'protector' who died after he was dragged under a van while on duty as tearful officers and friends fill a cathedral for his funeral
- Almost 800 ISIS brides and their children escape camp near Raqqa as Turkish forces launch fresh shell attacks on Kurdish militia in northern Syria
- VIETNAM POLITICAL NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 13
- BUSINESS NEWS OCTOBER 12
Vietnamese bride murdered in RoK have 341 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 18, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.