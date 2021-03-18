Vietnamese bride murdered in RoK

Photo for illustration. —Photo kienthucnet.vn

SEOUL — A murder investigation has been launched after a Vietnamese woman was stabbed to death in South Korea.

Her husband, 52-year-old Lee J-d, who lived with her in Gumi city, Gyeongsang province, is suspected of committing the crime.

The Vietnamese embassy in Seoul reported that the victim, named only as N.T.B, was born in 1989 and arrived in the RoK for the first time on November 20, 2010.

She divorced her husband two years after the wedding but in January 2021, the victim returned to the RoK and re-married Lee. It is understood the couple had a turbulent relationship.

Lee went to the local police station to report the murder on March 6, the Vietnamese embassy said. Local police have asked for an arrest warrant for Lee, and have begun an investigation.

The ashes of the victim were sent to a pagoda in the central region of the RoK and will be forwarded to Việt Nam in the near future. — VNS