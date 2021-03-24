Vietnamese blue-beret women confidently start “journey” in South Sudan

Non-commissioned Lieutenant Nguyen Thi Loan, a physiotherapist technician, is proud of joining U.N. peacekeeping operations for the first time. Previously, she worked at Hospital 4, Army Corps 4 as an oriental medicine staff member.
Thanks to the support of the hospital and her colleagues, her knowledge has been improved during training to prepare for her new mission in U.N. peacekeeping operations. She also studied the English language and is determined to use all of her skills to fulfill her tasks as a member of the L2FH Rotation 3 at the U.N. mission.
Meanwhile, Lieutenant Phan Thi Van Huyen, a non-commissioned officer of the L2FH Rotation 3, is excited to come back to South Sudan. Previously she joined the L2FH Rotation 1 and this time she volunteered to join the Rotation 3 in U.N. peacekeeping operations.
For Huyen, performing professional tasks at the U.N. mission has been the most memorable experience of her life, considering it an opportunity to learn and experience cultural exchange. And for the second time, it is an honor and a special opportunity for her.
Reportedly, female officers of the L2FH Rotation 3 have completed the training and are ready for their participation in U.N. peacekeeping operations. Sharing her feelings, non-commissioned Lieutenant Nguyen Thi Nhu Ngoc, Chief Nurse of the hospital, is so happy for being supported by her family to fulfill her upcoming tasks.
According to Director of the L2FH Rotation 3 Lieutenant Colonel Trinh My Hoa, the hospital's female members have not only good knowledge, but also talents in art and cuisine. They are expected to contribute to introducing the beauty of the Vietnamese culture and people to international friends.
In addition, the female officers have set aside their family affairs to perform international duties with high determination to fulfill their assigned missions, affirmed Hoa.
On March 24, at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, staff of the L2FH Rotation 3 will be officially flown to South Sudan.
Translated by Minh Anh
