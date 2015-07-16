Vietnam wins two gold medals at Int’l Mathematical Olympiad

PANO – Six Vietnamese students attended the 56th International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) in Chiangmai, Thailand, and excellently bagged two gold, three silver and one bronze medals, according to the Ministry of Education and Training’s Department of Education Testing and Accreditation on July 15th.

Vietnamese delegation participating the 56th International Mathematical Olympiad in Thailand.

The gold medalists were Vu Xuan Trung, an 11th grader from Thai Binh High School in Thai Binh province, and Nguyen The Hoan, a 12th grader of the Hanoi University of Science’s High School for Gifted Student.

Meanwhile, the three silver medals went to 12th grader Hoang Anh Tai from Phan Boi Chau High School in Nghe An province, 11th grader Nguyen Tuan Hai Dang who is Nguyen The Hoan’s schoolmate, and 12th grader Nguyen Huy Hoang from Vietnam University, Ho Chi Minh’s High School for the Gifted.

The bronze medalist was 12th grader Nguyen Thi Viet Ha from Ha Tinh High School in Ha Tinh province.

With their achievements, the Vietnamese team ranked fifth in 104 participating teams, only after the USA, China, the Republic of Korea and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. This is the best ranking of Vietnam in recent years. In 2012, Vietnam ranked ninth; in 2013, seventh, and in 2014, tenth.

On July 16th, the Ministry of Education and Training welcomed and presented certificates to the medal winners at Noi Bai International Airport.

Translated by Ngoc Bich

